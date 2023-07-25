Stolen and vandalised post box toppers replaced in Guernsey
- Published
Post box toppers made to celebrate the Island Games which were vandalised or stolen have been replaced by their creator.
Tamara O'Brien made 14 Guernsey 2023 post box toppers to represent each sport at the games but was upset to find some damaged or missing.
"That one person is not going to stop me putting smiles on other people's faces," she said.
Ms O'Brien has crocheted new toppers which are on display in shop windows.
Bids for the post box toppers can be made at an online auction which runs until 31 July.
Proceeds from the sale will go to local charities.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.