Guernsey health bosses urge measles vaccination check
Health bosses are urging people under 25 in Guernsey to check their vaccination records.
Public Health Services said it was encouraging anyone who was not sure of being fully vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) to get in touch with their GP.
The warning follows an alert from the UK Health Security Agency about the risk of a measles outbreak in London.
Anybody under 25 in Guernsey is eligible for a free vaccination.
The first dose of MMR vaccine is offered at about 12 months of age and the second dose is offered at about three years and four months of age.
Public Health Services said the vaccination was particularly important for anyone about to start college or university, planning a pregnancy or working in frontline health or social care.
Islanders over the age of 25 can still access the MMR vaccine but it is no longer free of charge.
