Guernsey Housing Association buying £1.8m Braye Lodge site
The Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) is buying a site for £1.8m to build "vitally needed" key worker accommodation "a stone's throw" from the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
The GHA said it was buying the Braye Lodge site from the Medical Specialist Group (MSG) to build at least 20 homes.
It said some of the cash was coming from the States' Affordable Housing Development Programme.
It was "anticipated" that "new housing could be ready during 2026", it added.
The GHA said it was "keen to get started" on the latest project.
It added the latest purchase would add "several other sites we have bought in the last two years... to develop the affordable housing the island needs".
The MSG bought the site for £1.5m in 2019 to protect the car parking spaces which it had been renting there since 2007 for its support staff.
As part of the new deal, MSG car parking spaces were to be created on an area of land which the group was to rent from a local landowner, it said.
Group chairman Steve Evans said it was "very much aware of the urgent need for homes that will attract healthcare professionals to the island".
He said the group accepted the GHA offer "over another offer we received" because it was "in line with our values of putting the patient first, partnership and long-term sustainability".
