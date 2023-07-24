Search ends for missing Condor ferry passenger
A search for a person believed to have gone overboard from a ferry in the English Channel on Saturday has ended.
Guernsey Coastguard said concerns were raised after a passenger failed to disembark the Commodore Clipper at Jersey.
Coastguard resources from the UK, Guernsey and Jersey searched a large area but nothing was found.
Investigations indicate the person may have gone overboard at some point between Portsmouth and Guernsey.
Guernsey Assistant Harbour Master James Way said: "An extensive area was searched as we did not know exactly when or where the person may have entered the water.
"As the survival time for someone in the water in normal clothing has now expired, the search has been terminated.
"Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the missing person at this difficult time".
A Condor Ferries spokesperson said: "We have been working closely with all authorities to try and locate the missing passenger, which included an extensive search of Commodore Clipper following her arrival in Jersey.
"Our thoughts are with friends and family of the missing person."
Jersey Police has been contacted for more information.
