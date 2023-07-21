Thousands of birds culled as Guernsey egg farm to close
An egg farm in Guernsey is due to close by the end of March 2024 with thousands of birds culled.
During a court hearing a phased approach to clearing the hen houses was agreed by the owners of Castel Farm Eggs.
Health authorities have alleged the cause of a recent infestation of flies in the St Andrews and St Martins area was excrement from birds at the farm.
The owners agreed all four hen houses would be cleared of birds and manure.
The farm has previously said there are 12,000 birds on site - some of which have already been culled.
Under the order agreed in court the first hen house needs to cleared out by 1 August, the second by 10 September and the final two by 31 March.
The culled chickens are set be kept in frozen storage or a curtain-side trailer before being disposed of in the States incinerator.
