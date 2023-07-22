Vandalised tree at Corbiere needs to be removed, says trust
A tree at Corbiere has been vandalised, National Trust for Guernsey has said.
Mike Brown, from the trust, said they would feel the impact of the £1,000 cost of removing the tree.
The trust described the damage as "so sad on so many levels" and a "destruction of nature and desecration of our beautiful island".
Mr Brown said: "There are a lot of people... who are working extremely hard to preserve our environment and our natural beauty.
"It is so upsetting when somebody needlessly and mindlessly just destroys nature."
