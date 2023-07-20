Increase in bus journeys in Guernsey during Island Games
More than 60,000 bus journeys were taken during the Island Games in Guernsey, the government has said.
The States of Guernsey said between 7-14 July there was a 22% increase in bus journeys on the same week last year.
Some 59,286 bus journeys were taken with free travel introduced during the games and there was a rise in night bus usage which made the total 60,553.
More than 2,000 competitors took part in the games, with more than 1,200 volunteers supporting the event.
Deputy Andy Cameron said the government had wanted to make it as easy and convenient for people to get around during the games and help logistics run smoothly.
"We're absolutely delighted with the take up of the free buses and hope that more people will see bus travel as very much a viable option in Guernsey for getting from A to B."
He added the launch of a new Guernsey Taxi App and the introduction of additional cycle racks were also "travel success" stories of the games.
