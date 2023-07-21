Guernsey Police HQ cabling for IT update complete
- Published
More than 60 miles (95km) of cabling has been laid in Guernsey Police's headquarters as part of a major project to update IT systems.
The force said the improved cabling allowed it to bring in faster wi-fi and a more stable network.
An inspection in 2018 described the IT systems as the "most fragmented and out of date" inspectors had ever seen.
The force said all emergency power systems were also upgraded and had been tested and are now online.
Ch Insp Andrew Hockey said: "A significant amount of time was spent planning this project between all of the teams involved, and that has paid off, as we had no unplanned outages and no serious issues caused by the work.
"This is the completion of the first step toward full transformation of our IT infrastructure.
"It lays the groundwork for the activation of our new Microsoft 365 environment and mobile working systems - which we are looking to roll out at the end of this year."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.