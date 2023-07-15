Judicial review 'only way' to reverse planning permissions for 'eyesore' pylons
- Published
A judicial review has been suggested as the only way to reverse planning permission for pylons on a golf course.
The 17 pylons, to stop stray balls from the course at La Grande Mare Golf Club in Guernsey, have been labelled an "eyesore" by neighbours.
Development and Planning Authority (DPA) president deputy Victoria Oliver said there was no right of appeal.
A judicial review was the only way forward for objectors, she told Deputy Steve Falla in a written response.
Planning was granted last year for the pylons, the tallest of which is 30m (98ft) high.
Ms Oliver told Mr Falla in a written reply that a number of trees would be planted in the area and the pylons would "darken by galvanization over time".
The nets between the pylons are expected to go up in 2025.
A spokesperson for the golf club said with "patience" it would be an area islanders would be "proud of".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.