Guernsey 2023 Island Games: In Pictures

Indoor Bowls Final
Guernsey's Alison Merrien is a games stalwart and picked up two gold medals in the indoor bowls open triples and beating her husband in the open singles final

More than 2,000 athletes have taken part in the Guernsey 2023 Island Games.

The past week has seen competitions in 14 sports held across the island.

Nearly 500 people competed in the football, while nearly 300 represented their home islands in the athletics and just short of 200 shooters took part.

Indoor bowls and sailing had the fewest competitors with both involving 38 people.

Guernsey's seafront was closed for the criterium
Hundreds of schoolchildren were involved in the creation of the 2023 Island Games logo on Havelet Bay
Some of the shooting events had a cliffside view of Guernsey's south coast
Twenty four islands took part in the games - ranging from Caribbean to the Baltic, Atlantic and Scandinavia
Pin badge collection is a serious business for many athletes and spectators
L'Ancresse Common in the north of the island was the venue for the golf
These Menorca fans were keen and noisy in their efforts to drum up support for their island
Eiri Jógvansson Glerfoss from the Faroe Islands won the men's long jump final
Games mascot Jet the Puffin was popular with the crowds and athletes
Bitter rivals Guernsey and Jersey met in a number of finals including the table tennis mixed doubles
The mountain biking cross country race featured Guernsey's northern coastline
Show their support - Isle of Man fans back their competitors
The sailing events took place off the island's east coast
Seating at the swimming and basketball - both held at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre - were often filled to capacity

