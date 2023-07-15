Guernsey 2023 Island Games: In Pictures
- Published
More than 2,000 athletes have taken part in the Guernsey 2023 Island Games.
The past week has seen competitions in 14 sports held across the island.
Nearly 500 people competed in the football, while nearly 300 represented their home islands in the athletics and just short of 200 shooters took part.
Indoor bowls and sailing had the fewest competitors with both involving 38 people.
