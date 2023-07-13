Island Games 2023: Fifth day of event under way
- Published
The fifth and penultimate day of the Island Games 2023 is under way across various venues around Guernsey.
Among the sports on Thursday were golf, badminton, cycling, sailing and table tennis.
Thousands of athletes and officials have travelled to the island and about 1,200 volunteers are involved in supporting the games.
The event, which is being hosted in Guernsey for the third time, will come to a close on Friday.
