Island Games 2023: Fifth day of event under way

Guernsey's women's cycling squad of Megan Dowinton, Jade Packham, Johanna Petit, Kylie Vaudin, Chloe Woods, with the Island Games 2023 mascot, Jet the puffin

The fifth and penultimate day of the Island Games 2023 is under way across various venues around Guernsey.

Among the sports on Thursday were golf, badminton, cycling, sailing and table tennis.

Thousands of athletes and officials have travelled to the island and about 1,200 volunteers are involved in supporting the games.

The event, which is being hosted in Guernsey for the third time, will come to a close on Friday.

Wendy Clarkson cheering on her cousin Dianne Aitchison in the women’s golf
Lauren Barker (left) and Lauren Watson-Steele posing with Guernsey States Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller (centre) - who brought some volleyball style noise and support to the tennis
Mountain bike riders took on a number of technical sections in the cross country event to test their skills
Cycling has been part of the NatWest International Island Games since the inaugural games of 1985 and has featured in all but one of the games since then
Guernsey has a dedicated badminton hall in St Peter Port, less than 2km from the main town centre, where teams have been competing
The sailing events are based near the historic Castle Cornet in St Peter Port

