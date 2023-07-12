2023 Island Games: Man leaves ICU to watch Guernsey football match
A man who has spent the past four months in intensive care said he felt "over the moon" after nurses surprised him with a visit to the Island Games.
Peter Bougourd, who is paralysed, needs round-the-clock care in ICU at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
His visit to see Guernsey's footballers play the Isle of Wight on Tuesday was the first time he had left hospital in four months.
Staff at the hospital said "it was an absolute dream" to fulfil his wish.
Mr Bougourd's paralysis is a result of Guillain-Barre syndrome - a very rare illness thought to occur when something goes wrong with the body's immune system after an infection.
Paramedics were on hand to transport Mr Bougourd to and from The Track stadium and his nursing team was also there to ensure he remained comfortable in his bed, which was decorated with Guernsey flags.
'Long journey'
Mr Bougourd said nurses only told him he would be watching the game the day before.
"[I feel] absolutely over the moon," he said.
"After being there for four months and to come out and see this… an absolute privilege."
He said his recovery from the rare condition had been a "long journey" but he praised hospital staff as being "second to none".
"I couldn't praise them enough - when I finally do come out of hospital in a few months, I'd like to throw them a big party," he said.
Jess Morgan, one of Mr Bougourd's nurses, said a lot of preparation went in to making his wish come true.
"It's well worth it," she said.
"Pete loves being outside and he loves watching the games, so it's an absolute dream to get him here."
The Island Games usually takes place every other year, with 24 islands from around the world competing across 18 different sports.
Guernsey were beaten 2-1 by the Isle of Wight, but Mr Bougourd joked he was used to defeat as a Chelsea fan.
