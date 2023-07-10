Island Games: Thousands attend as event gets under way

The Island Games 2023
Crowds flocked to the opening ceremony on Saturday in St Peter Port, Guernsey

The Island Games in Guernsey has attracted thousands of athletes and spectators since the official opening ceremony on Saturday.

About 1,200 volunteers are also involved in supporting the games which will run until Friday 14 July.

It is the first time Guernsey has hosted the games since 2003.

Guernsey successfully bid to host the games in 2021 but that was delayed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the third time Guernsey has hosted the games.

The first time was in 1987 when the opening ceremony was held in Cambridge Park and in 2003 it was held on the St Peter Port seafront for the first time.

Events this year began with the opening ceremony on the seafront in St Peter Port on Saturday, with people lining the main street.

Entertainment included live music from the likes of Jet, Piping Guernsey, the Guernsey Majorettes and the Boys Brigade Band, organisers said.

People lined the street for the opening ceremony on Saturday
Known as the friendly games, The Island Games was first held in the Isle of Man in 1985
Guernsey is the first place to host The Island Games three times
All islands have brought water to put into the water wheel on show at the games
Guernsey's swimming team was all smiles at the event on Saturday
Former Guernsey Island Games athletes carrying the international Island Games Association flag
The Jersey women's football team are among those competing
Melanie Taylor is cheering on her daughter Morgan and husband Paul in the archery event

