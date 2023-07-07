Guernsey Post prepares for parcel sorting machine

Guernsey Post is preparing for the installation of its first parcel sorting machine.
It is part of a redesign of its postal headquarters which began in 2022, with the building works, which started in January, almost complete.
The £1.8m machine is capable of sorting more than 6,000 parcels an hour.
It is being built by specialist engineers and is expected to be operational by September.
Steve Sheridan, finance director of Guernsey Post, said it was a "significant milestone" in the transformation programme.
"This investment will enable us to improve our ability to handle the growing volume of parcels efficiently.
"The redesign of our headquarters will increase our operational floor space by 50%."
Boley Smillie, CEO of Guernsey Post, said some delivery staff had been relocated to a satellite office at Bulwer Avenue, but "our customers should see very little impact during this eight-week period".
"When the building works and installation is complete all our teams will return to Envoy House, well ahead of our busy final quarter of the year."
