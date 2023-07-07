Plans for Victor Hugo Centre in Guernsey revealed
New plans for the design of The Victor Hugo Centre have been unveiled.
The project is set to be built within the Tourist Information Centre in St Peter Port and could be completed by 2027 if the £7m funding is met.
Victor Hugo lived in Guernsey for 15 years in the 19th Century and wrote famous novels including Les Miserables.
Glen Tonks, chair of the Institute of Directors, said the centre had the potential to "build the island's culture brand overseas".
He said: "The Victor Hugo Centre will be an exciting and immersive celebration of global icon Victor Hugo and the unique inspiration he found in Guernsey.
"It has the potential to build the island's culture brand overseas, help our tourism industry and have many benefits for the local creative community."
Mr Tonks said the space would be used as an immersive interpretation centre, an exhibition and performance space and an education facility.
Chair of the project Larry Malcic said the project would cost £7m from private donations.
He said it was "an expensive process" but added: "if we want to have a real world-class facility, that's what we need to do".
