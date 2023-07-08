Guernsey ready for Island Games opening ceremony
The Island Games will officially get under way on Saturday with the opening ceremony.
It is the first time Guernsey has hosted the games since 2003.
Guernsey successfully bid to host the games in 2021 but that was delayed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thousands of athletes and officials are travelling to the island and about 1,200 volunteers are involved in supporting the games.
The opening ceremony is being held on the seafront in St Peter Port, with people expected to line the main street on Saturday evening.
The teams will carry flags along the seafront and entertainment will include live music from the likes of Jet, Piping Guernsey, the Guernsey Majorettes and the Boys Brigade Band.
North Beach, the Crown Pier and Albert Pier will all be closed to traffic.
The Salarie car park, Odeon, Havelet and Castle Emplacement will be open as usual but they are expected to fill up quickly.
Sunday is the first day of competition, with events including the triathlon taking place.
