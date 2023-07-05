Alderney runway extension to start in spring 2024 -Guernsey States
Work to extend Alderney's runway to allow bigger planes to land on the island will start in spring next year, the States of Guernsey says.
A company from a shortlist of five is set to be appointed to carry out the work at the start of 2024.
Deputies voted in December 2022 to approve the runway extension.
Deputy Peter Roffey, from the States Trading Supervisory Board, said it was "vital" for project timescales to be met.
The scheme was originally set to cost the States £24m.
With a longer runway and improvements to the terminal, larger aircraft such as ATR turboprops would be able to land on the island.
Guernsey's States-owned airline Aurigny had said it would be able to save money on the route if larger planes could land on an extended runway.
Nico Bezuidenhout, the airline's chief executive, said estimated the introduction of larger planes could bring an annual saving of £1m to the taxpayer.
Deputies are set to debate how the States funds capital projects in September, alongside a debate on which projects should go ahead.
Some politicians have expressed a will to stop work on Alderney's runway.
However, Mr Roffey urged against any kind of delay.