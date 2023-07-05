Push to strengthen domestic abuse law in Guernsey
- Published
Politicians are looking to create new offences to deal with domestic abuse in Guernsey.
The Committee for Home Affairs said it wanted to strengthen laws to offer greater protection to victims.
It is proposing the criminalisation of non-physical forms of domestic abuse to deal with coercive or controlling behaviour.
The committee said research around domestic abuse had changed significantly in the last 20 years.
'Coercion, control, intimidation'
Deputy Rob Prow, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said domestic abuse victims "can live in constant fear and need better legal protections".
He said: "Historically domestic abuse was looked at through the prism of violence, and as abhorrent as domestic violence is it has been recognised that domestic abuse can take many forms, such as coercion, control, intimidation, and they can result in significant harm to victims.
"We need legislation that matches our improved understanding of the impact of domestic abuse and our committee hopes the States agrees."
Deputy Sue Aldwell, domestic abuse lead for the Committee for Home Affairs, said: "We have had legislation that can deal with violence but this will be the first time our criminal justice system has the ability to properly address domestic abuse in the round, with all types of abuse covered and including the hugely important preventative measures that these changes will introduce."
The full proposals are set out in a policy letter that will be considered by the States.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.