Guernsey airport runway extension faces delay
A decision on whether to extend Guernsey's airport runway could be delayed.
The Committee for Economic Development (ED) said a proposed £79m extension from 4,800ft (1,463m) to 5,324 (1,623m) would mean more visitors.
However, ED President Neil Inder said it was "not the time" to spend large amounts of money on such a project.
The committee also said the best time for any extension would be during the next scheduled repairs to the runway.
The next planned repairs are due to take place in five to 10 years' time.
A report to the committee said an extension would be built within the current boundary of the airport.
It said this would "ensure that the valley to the east of the runway is preserved, together with the properties located within it; as well as the Villiaze Road, the Route des Blicqs and the nearby cemetery".
A policy letter also stated that the extension would allow "narrow body jet aircraft which represent the majority of aircraft used by UK and EU airlines, including low-cost carriers".
"This could facilitate the launch of new services and routes, potentially offering lower average fares, and could thereby increase visitor numbers, as well as destination choice for residents," it said.
But the proposals recognised that "the introduction of competition on the Gatwick route would cause [States-owned airline] Aurigny to refocus its business away from Gatwick and onto UK regional routes, thus reducing the airline's profitability and economic contribution to Guernsey".
It also stated it could also cause a risk when it came down to Guernsey's connection with Gatwick.
The committee has recommended the States Trading Supervisory Board (STSB) should make a decision.
The cost of the external advice commissioned by the ED, excluding a report from York Aviation which was commissioned by STSB, was £304,614; £56,000 less than the £360,000 budgeted.
