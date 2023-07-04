Transport plans in Guernsey for Island Games laid out
The organisers of the Island Games are promoting active and alternative travel options to keep Guernsey moving.
Park and strides, extended cycle parks, special walking routes for visitors and free buses are all part of plans to try to reduce traffic congestion.
The opening ceremony is on Saturday, with final events on Friday 14 July.
Thousands of athletes, officials and supporters would be in Guernsey and 1,200 volunteers were supporting the games, organisers said.
Anne Thomas, co-director for the Games Logistics, said: "We're aware that, despite the mitigations, there will be inconvenience and delay for some motorists in hotspots like Town, the Foote's Lane area, and on the west coast and St Peter's triangle.
"But we'd like to thank people for their support and patience whilst the island proudly plays host to such a fabulous event."
A free park-and-stride will be set up in the field at the top of Le Val de Terres for the entire week of the games.
There would also be additional park-and-strides for the opening ceremony and on the last day, at Ladies College, Sir Charles Frossard House, and Beau Sejour, managers said.
On the final day, the Town seafront will be closed all day, from the North Esplanade to the old Aquarium at La Vallette, to allow for the half marathon, triathlon relay and cycling criterium.
Motorists parking in the field at the top of Le Val de Terres will have a choice of taking the bus or walking.
Extra cycle parks are being set up around St Peter Port and at some of the sporting venues.
A number of walking routes are also being set up between venues, including Beau Sejour, Foote's Lane, and Hougue du Pommier.
The expectation is that visiting athletes who are staying close to their venues will walk.
Special games route buses for athletes, team officials and some media will operate three rotational loops between sporting venues and accommodation.
