Guernsey taxi app launched
A new app for ordering taxis has been launched in Guernsey.
The Guernsey Taxi App has been introduced by the government following discussion with the Guernsey Taxi Drivers Association (GTDA).
Traffic and Highway Services said it will improve efficiency and effectiveness of taxi provision.
It will be an "on-demand app only" and pre-booking a taxi in advance will still need to be done by contacting taxi companies directly.
The introduction of a taxi booking system accessible by app was a key recommendation of the Independent Taxi and Private Hire Car Review, published in September 2022.
It will be mandatory for all taxi operators to sign up to a booking app "that meets set criteria that ensures quality of service", when their licences are renewed for 1 January 2024.
The move was agreed by the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure.
The committee has agreed to fund subscription fees for the Guernsey Taxi App until 31 December 2023 for any taxi licence holder that signed up prior to 30 June 2023.
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, said: "There is strong customer demand from islanders and an expectation from visitors that this kind of app is available in Guernsey."
Nicki Bessin, head of the Guernsey Taxi Drivers Associationc, said: "As technology evolves, so does the way in which people interact and communicate in all walks of daily life.
"Taxi apps have been successful in many other regions of the world, and it has been a growing requirement for the technology to be brought to us here in Guernsey."
