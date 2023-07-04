Sprinkler ban in Alderney gardens comes into force
- Published
A ban on sprinklers being used in gardens in Alderney comes into force on Tuesday.
The General Services Committee of the States of Alderney issued the ban due to the "current prolonged period of hot weather".
The order applies to all gardens and grounds of private residences, but handheld watering is still allowed.
Anyone who fails to comply could be fined up to £2,000 for a first offence, or £5,000 for further breaches.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.