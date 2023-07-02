Guernsey reduces lighter aircraft registration fee
Fees for registering lighter aircraft on Guernsey are to be reduced, the island's government has said.
Registering an aircraft weighing less than 5,500lb (2,700kg) will come down to £50 from the previous £160, the Guernsey States confirmed.
A representative said the annual fee for aircraft surveys has also changed and will now be a flat fee of £300.
Director of civil aviation John Nicholas said the changes would "provide more proportionate fees".
Deputy Neil Inder, the president of the committee for economic development, said the committee was "pleased that, together with the appointment of a new director of civil aviation, its decision is delivering positive results and the reduction in fees for locally based aircraft will further enhance growth".
