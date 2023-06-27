New search dog team launches in Guernsey
A new team of search dogs and handlers has launched in Guernsey to help find lost pets.
Search Dogs Guernsey, which includes 10 dogs and handlers, have been trained to track and trail lost dogs after a year of training.
The team will work closely with the GSPCA.
The organisation is a not-for-profit initiative which has been created by two dog trainers, Anna Jane Brehaut and Sam Smillie.
'Hugely helpful'
Ms Brehaut said: "This is a massive achievement for all of our volunteer handlers and their dogs.
"They have all worked extremely hard and they have invested a lot of time and effort to get where they are now."
The team of dogs includes spaniels and cockapoos.
Mrs Smillie said the dogs had been taught "scent discrimination" so they could follow the scent of an individual dog.
She said "the dogs will provide information in a search by establishing a direction of travel, they can confirm sightings [and] point out areas of interest".
Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said the charity was still the first port of call, but was "delighted" to work with Search Dogs Guernsey.
He said: "Thankfully of the 200 missing dogs each year, most are quickly reunited but we have a few each year that are a little more challenging for various options.
"To have Search Dogs Guernsey to help in these circumstances will be hugely helpful during what can be a very stressful and upsetting time for the owners of a missing dog or animal."
