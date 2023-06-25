Spike in bookings to Jersey and Guernsey after TV show
There has been a spike in traffic to the VisitGuernsey website after a new television series filmed on the Channel Islands aired last week.
The Channel 5 series Jersey and Guernsey is narrated by Alan Titchmarsh and celebrates the two islands.
The first programme of six aired on 15 June and was the highest-rated programme on Channel 5 that night.
The Government of Guernsey said there had been a big increase on its tourist website compared to the previous week.
Rebecca Larsson, marketing and development manager at C. I. Travel Group, said the team at GuernseyTravel.com had also seen increased interest in holidays to the islands of Guernsey.
She said: "We're looking forward to welcoming new and repeat visitors to the islands who've been inspired by the show and are delighted to see the true beauty and big personality of our small islands so well represented on screen."
Nicky Shafe, product development manager at Prestige Travel, said the company had seen a large increase in bookings since the programme started.
"You can certainly see the appeal of these stunning islands," she said.
"The programme showcases them so well and they are narrated beautifully."
The team at VisitGuernsey spent several months working with the production crew who were on island for eight weeks.
