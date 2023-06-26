Road closure reminder for NatWest International Island Games
- Published
Residents in Guernsey have been reminded of road closures for the NatWest International Island Games next month.
Homes and businesses along the routes of the cycling and triathlon events are set to receive more information on the closures, organisers said.
There are three races involving road closures around the western parishes and three at the town seafront.
The games, which take place every two years, will be held from 8 to 14 July.
Teams from 24 member islands around the world will take part.
'High-level cyclists'
During the road closure, there will be no vehicular access along the route meaning residents and customers of businesses will not be able to drive in or out of driveways and car parks.
Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and walkers are asked to take care.
Gary Wallbridge, the cycling coordinator for Guernsey 2023, has been involved with the games since 1987 and said it was "exciting" to welcome the event back to the island.
He said: "As the years roll by the quality of competition continues to rise and the cycling competitions will be packed with high-level cyclists from the visiting islands.
"We can't wait to welcome them all to Guernsey next month.'
Information, including maps of the routes and timings, are on the games website.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.