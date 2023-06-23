Guernsey States agrees to withdraw Education Law from debate
- Published
A policy letter on updating Guernsey's Education Law has been withdrawn from the States meeting.
The Education, Sport and Culture Committee asked for it be withdrawn and politicians voted 18-15 in favour.
It comes after 10 motions to make change to the proposals were approved by States members with a further seven due to be debated.
It means the changes, including exempting private colleges from some parts, have not been adopted.
