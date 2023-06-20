Plea for Guernsey States to increase income support rates
Some benefits claimants in Guernsey have urged States members to approve an increase in income support rates.
The Committee for Employment and Social Security (ESS) proposed a 2.9% rise to the benefit.
It follows a States decision in March to reject increases to pensions and benefits.
Kian Ingrouille, 22, who lives in social housing, said he feels the government and the States "doesn't care".
ESS President Deputy Peter Roffey said the increase was for "people really living at the bottom of the pile - living on a basket of goods that is a fairly meagre way of living."
"This States hasn't really delivered for people struggling with the cost of living crisis. I really hope we can get this proposal through to help."
He labelled the decision in March to reject an increase to pensions and benefits as "mean-spirited."
Mr Ingrouille said he had struggled in recent years with the increased price of things like bread.
He said: "I feel like the government and the States don't care about people like us. They care more about people who can contribute more money in tax.
"It's been hard for us, we are on set incomes at the moment. The States have raised our rent, but we don't get an increase in what we earn.
"If we get this increase we can at least pay rent and have money to feed ourselves."
Tracey Austin who claims income support said the cost of living crisis has made life "incredibly difficult" and an increase to income support would help with bills.
In March Guernsey's top committee, Policy and Resources (P&R) said it would not support plans for an increase to benefits and pensions as they were "not targeted."
The committee is not publicly announcing its stance on whether it will approve the increase to income support.
