Guernsey golf club defends new pylons branded an eyesore
- Published
A golf club has defended the installation of new pylons branded an eyesore by a neighbour.
The 30m-high (98ft) pylons have been erected at La Grande Mare Golf Club, Guernsey, to support safety nets around a new driving range as part of its planning permission.
Neighbour Ciara Beebe said she was "saddened" to see them from her window.
A spokesperson for La Grande Mare said with "patience" it would be an area islanders would be "proud of".
Ms Beebe said: "I have a nice big window that overlooks the sea and I just came home from work one day, walked up to the window as I do every day to look at the sea and was completely stunned."
She said she could not believe how high the pylons were.
"I was saddened and completely devastated because it completely blocks the sea view," she said.
"The wildlife around there is immense and just seeing how high the pylons are I just don't see a scenario where the wildlife wouldn't be affected. I'm very concerned."
The club spokesperson said there had been "extensive research to ensure that wildlife is not put at risk" and that the nets were intended to "maximise the safety for all neighbouring properties".
The spokesperson added: "We appreciate that the pylons are currently very visible but ask for patience at this time as we are confident that once the project is complete, it will be a place for all islanders to enjoy and be proud of.
"We remain in regular communication with neighbours and members to keep them updated with progress and planned works."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.