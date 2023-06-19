Guernsey Island Games stamps released
- Published
A set of seven stamps has been released ahead of the Island Games in Guernsey.
Guernsey Post has released the stamps illustrating the 14 different sports featuring in the event.
Guernsey would be the only island to host the event for a third time, the postal service said.
Guernsey 2023's mascot Jet the Puffin, whose name was chosen by the island's primary school children, will also feature on the miniature sheets.
Head of philatelic at Guernsey Post Bridget Yabsley said the stamps would celebrate all the events.
"The Games are a significant event in Guernsey's sporting calendar, which will see the island welcome around 3,500 athletes, coaches and officials, so we are particularly excited to release our stamps as Guernsey hosts the event for a third time," she said.
The Guernsey stamp depicts football and tennis, and UK stamps celebrate the triathlon relay, bowls, golf and sailing.
Stamps for Europe show badminton and athletics, basketball and shooting.
The Rest of World (ROW) stamps illustrates archery, swimming, boxing and cycling.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.