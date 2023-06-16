Deputy Victoria Oliver did not breach code of conduct, panel finds
A panel has found a deputy did not breach the States code of conduct.
The States Members' Conduct Panel said it investigated a complaint lodged by Deputy Andrew Taylor against Deputy Victoria Oliver in April.
Deputy Taylor alleged Deputy Oliver breached the code by attempting to remove him as vice-president of the Development & Planning Authority (DPA).
But the panel decided Deputy Oliver's conduct did not breach any part of the code.
It said: "After considering all the evidence provided to it, both written and verbal, the panel decided that, although matters could have been handled more astutely, Deputy Oliver's conduct did not amount to a breach of any part of the Code of Conduct.
"The matter is therefore now closed."
Deputy Oliver was found guilty of breaching the code in a separate matter in May.
The panel found Deputy Victoria Oliver misled members of the DPA regarding Deputy Richard Graham.
The panel deemed the complaint, submitted by former Home Affairs President Mary Lowe, to be of minor nature and cautioned Deputy Oliver.
In more serious matters, the States can suspend members from all service or from a particular office or function if it finds the code of conduct has been breached.
