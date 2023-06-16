Travel Trident boss excited by new Herm ferry contract
Published
A new contract for ferries serving Herm will see more sailing from Guernsey during the winter than before.
Travel Trident agreed a five-year deal with Herm Island to run the ferry services from Wednesday as the island also stopped running its own vessels.
Peter Wilcox, managing director of Trident Charter Company, said changes would be made and he was "really looking forward to it, very excited".
"I think the service level is going to get better," he said.
Mr Wilcox said: "We've ironed out all the difficulties between the companies and I think the end result is everybody gets what they really wanted."
He said: "Herm Island are offering porterage service on all our arrivals and departures... so certainly that sign of things a much better level of service.
"We're going to be upping our operation through in the winter months... so there's going to be more possibilities for people to go across to Herm in the middle of the winter."
Mr Wilcox said the firm was also looking at introducing online booking.
He said: "The way we operate is something that we've done traditionally for many years - basically turn up buy your ticket and off you go so that people can monitor the weather and people can go on the day they want to.
"We must take note of the booking online system Herm has been offering because the youngsters more than anybody seem to be very keen on this way of booking tickets.
"It's something we will possibly look to do at the start of next season."
