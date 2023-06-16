Guernsey's Island Games history captured in museum display
Photographs, kit and medals from past Island Games are on show at a new museum exhibition.
Items include part of the Guernsey kit from 1987, when the event was first hosted in the island.
The racket used by badminton player Darren Le Tissier to win four gold medals is also on display.
The display, which is being hosted at the Guernsey Museum in Candie, is due to run until the end of the summer.
Those visiting can also listen to an interview with the late Owen Le Vallee MBE, who helped the island join the event by establishing the Guernsey Island Games Association.
What is the Island Games?
- Known as the friendly games it was first held in the Isle of Man in 1985
- Seven Hundred athletes from 15 islands took part in the first event
- In 2023, 24 islands will be represented, with 2,194 athletes attending
- Apart from during the pandemic it has been held every two years
- Guernsey will be the first place to host it three times
- Previously it was hosted here in 1987 and 2003
- Across the six days in July there will be 205 different events
Sophie Brehaut, assistant curator, said: "This display marks a significant part of island history. It celebrates the story of the Island Games locally and recognises the positive influence on our community."
Amanda Hibbs, from the 2023 organising committee, hopes people will find it interesting to look back at the history of the games.
"Lots of people have many fond memories of the 1987 and 2003 games that were hosted here in Guernsey and it's lovely to be able to see how the games have moved on and developed," she said.
