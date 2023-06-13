Guernsey charities criticise States over work with sector
Charities in Guernsey have criticised the record of the States in working collaboratively with the third sector.
At a special meeting of the Association of Guernsey Charities, Bella Farrell from Health Connections said the sector received "no recognition and support from the States".
She warned there "won't be any professional organisations to partner with if you keep ignoring us".
Deputy Bob Murray said it was time for a "fresh start".
Last year at an extraordinary meeting of the association, concerns were expressed by some members about a disconnect between the third sector and the States.
At the event on Monday night Mr Murray, who is the Policy and Resources' representative for the charity sector, spoke alongside Nikki Ioannou-Droushiotis from the Guernsey Employment Trust and John Hollis from St John about how the States commissions services from the third sector.
'Shift that culture'
A number of charity representatives expressed concerns about how the States was doing this.
Former Chief Minister and Chairman of the Victim Support and Witness Service Peter Harwood said he was worried about the States increasing the number of services commissioned, but without increasing funding.
He added he was nervous about the idea of getting some third sector organisations to charge for their services.
David Warr, from Vive La Vallette, set a challenge for the States to improve commissioning and how it works in the next 12 months.
He warned the culture needed to change in the States when it comes to dealing with charities and said there needs to be less "risk aversion" from politicians and civil servants.
"If you can't shift that culture we won't get anywhere. People have got to be willing to make decisions," he said.
Mr Murray said the States has to start doing things differently.
The States is set to appoint a new head of commissioning in the coming weeks.
