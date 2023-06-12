Guernsey carpenter faces homelessness amid housing crisis
A 57-year old Guernsey-born carpenter has said he is about to become homeless due to the lack of available housing in Guernsey.
Craig Francis' landlord asked him to move out of his current home in two months' time so he is currently living at his brother's while he is away.
Mr Francis said the situation has left him feeling "insecure" and "let down."
He is one of the 1,100 people who are classified as "insecurely housed" in the island.
Latest figures from the States of Guernsey show the number of people in that category has risen by almost 50% from 750 in 2016.
Mr Francis posted on Facebook asking if he could buy a tent to live in as he and his family were about to become homeless.
"I feel insecure, my furniture is all over the island, some at my mums, my brothers and some in a shed," he said.
"I've paid more than 30 years' worth of tax and insurance and I feel let down."
Mr Francis said someone did offer him a tent after his post on social media and he was looking for more permanent accommodation.
"We were given two months' notice after the landlord decided to sell his house, we contacted all the estate agents and viewed a few properties," he said.
"But unfortunately we've been unsuccessful with every single one we have gone for."
The Guernsey Community Foundation has conducted research into homelessness in Guernsey.
Jim Roberts, the foundation's chief executive, said "The situation is getting worse, and more and more lives are being ruined."
At a summit earlier this year about homelessness he said staff and volunteers he worked with had told stories about "people living in cars and garages, sleeping in public toilets, seeking refuge in churches and selling all their belongings to avoid eviction".
Mr Roberts said: "Whether you call it being insecurely housed or homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, being without affordable, secure, adequate accommodation is demonstrably harmful.
"Unemployment, addiction, sickness, poor educational outcomes, social isolation - all of these things become significantly more likely if you don't have somewhere decent to live."
Last year 16 affordable homes were built in Guernsey, alongside 181 private units.
