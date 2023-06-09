Guernsey cliff path closed after unexploded ordnance found
- Published
A stretch of Guernsey's south coast has been closed off after a "large piece" of unexploded ordnance was found.
Police said specialist officers identified the ordnance at the bottom of cliffs at La Bette Bay, adjacent to Jaonnet Bay.
A cordon has been put in place between Icart and the west side of the cliff path above Jaonnet Bay.
Specialists will look to detonate the ordnance on site on Friday afternoon, if it is not possible to move it.
Police have advised anyone who has animals in the area to make sure they are inside and said islanders should not be alarmed if they hear a large explosion in the area.
Officers are working with staff across the States regarding "the potential impact of the explosion" and are "reviewing options to mitigate any risks".
