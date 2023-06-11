Vintage 20th Century Guernsey postcards to go on display
Vintage 20th Century postcards featuring Guernsey's history are set to go on display.
The Priaulx Library Garden Exhibition will exhibit more than 30 images in the show beginning on 29 June and continuing throughout the summer.
Traditional island occupations, including fishing and farming, will be displayed alongside images of historical transport and architecture.
Sue Laker, chief librarian, said each image told a story of Guernsey's past.
She said: "The library's postcards have remained largely hidden, yet they comprise a significant collection redolent of Guernsey life in a bygone age.
"There are many scenes that remain unchanged, even today, but it's also fascinating to see just how much is now different."
Ms Lake said postcards were also used as a medium for advertising and fundraising.
"We hope islanders will enjoy the collection and the insight it offers," she said.
