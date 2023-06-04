Guernsey flight delays as Aurigny jet suffers technical fault
- Published
Guernsey airline Aurigny is warning islanders to expect "significant disruption" to its flights due to a technical fault with one of its jets.
The Guernsey States-owned carrier said it was "extremely sorry" for delays and a replacement part was being shipped to the island.
It said six of its flights on Sunday had been cancelled, adding it was in the process of rebooking flights.
The airline said passengers would be contacted about how to rebook flights.
'Extremely sorry'
In a statement on Facebook on Saturday, Aurigny said: "Unfortunately, due to the technical fault and subsequent wait for a replacement part to be shipped to Guernsey, we have significant disruption to our flight network for today and into tomorrow."
It added: "We are extremely sorry for the disruption that this has caused to your travel plans.
"Our teams are working tirelessly to support customers, but unfortunately, there may be a delay in replying to your calls and messages.
"Again, we offer our apologies."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.