Snakes from Mexico and Spain stowaway to Guernsey
- Published
An animal welfare charity reported two stowaway snakes from Mexico and Spain had been recovered in Guernsey.
The GSPCA said a viperine snake, which they called Tiny Tim, had stowed away with cabbages from Spain.
The charity also received a call from islanders who had just returned from a holiday in Mexico, and had brought home with them a salmon bellied racer snake.
GSPCA manager, Steve Byrne, said receiving two stowaway snake calls in one week was "very unusual".
He confirmed the snake from Mexico was not venomous, but the Spanish viperine was.
"Tiny Tim does have venom glands, but it is only used in paralysing their very small prey and is said to be harmless to humans, and they rarely bite in defence," he said.
"We are keeping both in a quarantine area but it is looking likely we will be able to rehome both snakes, but it will need to be to experienced reptile owners that have the correct setups for their care."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.