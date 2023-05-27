Guernsey Coastguard warns of 'silent killer' on boats
Guernsey Coastguard is warning people about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning on boats.
James Way, assistant harbourmaster, said it was a "silent killer" with "many sources of it in boats".
He said engines, cookers, heaters and exhaust fumes could cause poisoning.
The coastguard said in the last 10 years, the UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) had recorded nine deaths caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Mr Way said: "Carbon monoxide cannot be seen, smelt, tasted or felt.
"When you breathe in carbon monoxide, it replaces the oxygen in your blood stream, preventing essential supplies to your heart, brain and other vital organs.
"This makes it essential that carbon monoxide alarms are installed and properly maintained in areas where carbon monoxide can accumulate and pose a risk to health, such as the cabins and cockpits of motor cruisers."
Mr Way said all spaces should be "well-ventilated, and exhausts should be kept clear from obstructions".
Guernsey Coastguard advised:
- Installing and maintaining a marine-approved carbon monoxide alarm and testing it frequently
- Keep cabins well ventilated and checking exhaust outlets are clear from obstruction
- Staying alert for the smell of exhaust fumes or any unfamiliar burning smells
- Not ignoring symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, vomiting, tiredness, confusion and stomach pain
- Seeking medical attention if carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected
