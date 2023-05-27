Titanic: Guernsey firm discovers necklace in Titanic wreck
A necklace unseen for more than 100 years has been discovered in the wreck of the Titanic.
Guernsey-based deep-sea mapping firm Magellan captured images of gold jewellery featuring the tooth of a Megalodon, a pre-historic shark.
An image of the necklace was picked up as part of the first full-sized digital scan of the Titanic.
Richard Parkinson, Magellan's chief executive, said the discovery was "breathtaking".
The team said it was not allowed to touch the necklace due to a UK-US agreement that prevents people from removing artefacts from the wreck.
Magellan said it would instead try to identify the necklace's owner using artificial intelligence to contact the family members of the 2,200 passengers onboard when the ship sank.
Footage of passengers, particularly of their faces and the clothes they were wearing when they boarded the ship, will be analysed as part of the project.
The scan was carried out last summer by Magellan and Atlantic Productions, who are making a documentary about the project.
Submersibles, remotely controlled by a team on board a specialist ship, spent more than 200 hours surveying the length and breadth of the wreck.
They took more than 700,000 images from every angle, creating an exact 3D reconstruction.
