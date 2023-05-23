Herm primary pupils to be educated in Guernsey full time
Primary school children in Herm will be educated on the neighbouring island of Guernsey following a States decision.
The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture said there were currently four children being educated in Herm.
It said they would be given the opportunity to go to Vauvert Primary School five days a week, up from one day, in a trial beginning in September.
Officials acknowledged the move would not be welcomed by all in Herm but said it was in the pupils' "best interests".
Nick Hynes, Director of Education, said the decision would be trialled for one academic year ahead of a long-term strategy.
He said the current arrangements of providing education for four children across three year groups was "very challenging".
"I want to take this opportunity to express my thanks to Mary Carey, who has dedicated almost two decades to teaching children who live in Herm and has done a remarkable job in that time," he said.
"We have discussed this decision at length with Mary and it's clear that it is very challenging to teach extremely small groups of children of mixed ages within the primary phase, particularly when there are fewer than five children at different ages and different stages of development."
The committee said the decision would save between £60,000 and £85,000 per year - but it added this was not the "primary factor" behind the move.
Committee president Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said the change would allow Herm children to be "educated in line with their Guernsey-based peers".
She added: "We understand that this decision may not be welcomed by everyone in Herm, but we are focused on what is best for those children's education and development, and on working with the children and their families to make this transition a success."
