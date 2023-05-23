Condor ferry could have been bought without States
A ferry company has confirmed it could have found alternative funding for its new ship.
Condor Ferry's CEO said there was "always alternative financing options", but it decided to work with the States of Guernsey to purchase it.
The States provided £3m of taxpayer money and also loaned £26m to the company.
The States of Guernsey has declined to comment.
A Civil Contingency Authority (CCA) meeting said there was enough risk to supply chains to justify the finances.
The CCA act to prevent an emergency from occurring in the island.
Condor Ferries CEO John Napton said: "There are always alternative financing options available for a transaction like this.
"However, given the limited timeframe available to us, the limited availability of suitable vessels, and discussions with the States of Guernsey which they have referred to in their previous communications, the decision was made to work with the States of Guernsey to secure the purchase of the vessel."
Condor Ferries operates inter-island ferries for Guernsey and Jersey, and also provide transport between the island's and France.
The purchase of the new vessel was made to expand its freights services with St Malo, France.
