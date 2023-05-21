Statue at Guernsey's Little Chapel restored ahead of centenary
A statue of the Virgin Mary at Guernsey's Little Chapel has been restored ahead of the landmark's centenary.
The chapel, in the valley of Les Vauxbelets, is marking its 100th year on 29 May.
It was built in 1923 by Brother Déodat-Antoine, as a miniature replica of the Basilica of Massabielle in France.
The Little Chapel Foundation said the rusted statue was in "desperate need of restoration".
The statue, which stands in the grotto in front of the chapel, was restored by Andrea Guilbert.
The foundation said other restorative work completed on the building over the years "has saved it for future generations to enjoy".
A series of stamps released by Guernsey Post in April have also celebrated the building's centenary.
