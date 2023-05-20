Guernsey stamps to feature peace symbols in solidarity with Ukraine
Guernsey Post is to release a new collection of stamps depicting symbols of peace.
The postal service said the Europa stamps are an expression of solidarity with Ukraine.
Europa postage stamps are an annual joint issue of stamps released by postal administrations across Europe.
The stamps, released on Wednesday, feature the King's official monogram and symbols such as the dove, a handshake and astronauts in an embrace.
Bridget Yabsley, head of philatelic at Guernsey Post, said the theme was chosen by the Ukrainian post office.
"The concept for the Guernsey stamps is everyone on Earth being at peace with each other and they have been designed so that the symbols of peace on Earth are being viewed from space," she said.
What do the symbols mean?
Guernsey Post said the stamps feature:
- 56p: A dove with arms embracing the world
- 79p: A handshake to show friendship and harmony
- 87p: Astronauts embracing one another to represent peace and harmony
- £1.21: A design inspired by the Celtic Love Knot symbol, illustrating all the nations in the world
- £1.39: The symbol inspired by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, now a message of peace in many nations
- £1.50: The world depicting environmental elements all living in harmony and peace
