The Sunday Times Rich List 2023: Barclays top in Channel Islands
Sir Frederick Barclay and his family have been named as the richest people in the Channel Islands.
Businessman Sir Frederick, who leases Brecqhou off the coast of Sark, is worth £6.4bn with his family according to The Sunday Times Rich List.
Jersey's Glenn Gordon and family, of whisky firm William Grant & Sons, are in second place and worth £4.6bn.
Guernsey's Douw Steyn and family of Comparethemarket are in third place with a wealth of £2.1bn.
Jersey's Chris and Sarah Dawson of Plymouth-based The Range are worth £2bn and Jersey's Simon Nixon of Moneysupermarket is worth £1.8bn.
How much are they worth?
- 1. Sir Frederick Barclay and family (£6.4bn, up £213m)
- 2. Glenn Gordon and family (£4.6bn, up £1.2bn)
- 3. Douw Steyn and family (£2.1bn, no change)
- 4. Chris and Sarah Dawson (£2bn, down £225m)
- 5. Simon Nixon (£1.8bn, down £100m)
The Rich List reveals the wealth of the 350 richest people in the British Isles in 2023.
A total of 171 billionaires were recorded in the UK, down six from 2022.
The list shows the combined wealth of UK billionaires is £683.9bn, up £30.7bn since last year.
Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: "This year's Sunday Times Rich List shows a golden period for the super rich is over.
"The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of rock bottom interests and the jitters creeping through the banking industry have all taken their toll."
