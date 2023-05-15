Island Games volunteers meet at Beau Sejour event
- Published
Hundreds of volunteers for Guernsey's Island Games have gathered for the final time ahead of the event.
Some of the 25 sports venues which will be involved opened over the weekend so volunteers could look around the facilities.
People gathered at Beau Sejour on Saturday, 60 days ahead of the games opening on 8 July.
Drone photographs were taken of the volunteers gathered to celebrate them helping to "make history".
Volunteers were given an update on how to get involved in pre-games work and the opening ceremony.
They were also given accreditation badges, handbooks, uniforms and "goody bags".
Kristin Dowling, volunteer manager, said: "It's almost time for a new chapter to be written in games history and everyone is excited that we're getting closer and closer.
"Whenever we reflect on the importance of the volunteers, we reach the same conclusion, it simply would not be possible to host an event of this size without people freely giving their time, skills, and enthusiasm."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.