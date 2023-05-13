Guernsey bus fare rises spark night-time safety concerns
A rise in bus fares could put people at risk if they are forced to walk home at night, a safety campaigner says.
Fares are due to go up in Guernsey next month, including night-time services.
BE LADS campaign founder Poppy Murray said some people might have to walk when faced with paying the higher fare of £5, up from £3.50.
Bus bosses said rises were inflation-led, and a bus users' group highlighted that trips were still cheaper than in Jersey or the UK.
'Potential lifeline removed'
Ms Murray, who started her campaign for women's safety in 2021, said an affordable bus was "invaluable" for all islanders, as it helped prevent people from coming to harm in a variety of ways.
"For some, that price rise will be the difference between being able to get the bus or having to walk," she said.
"You're potentially taking away a lifeline of someone who has no other option but to walk home alone or in the dark."
The States said the increases, from 5 June, were the first since February 2022 and smart card prices were increasing in line with inflation.
They also include the around-island single day pass which is going up from £7.50 to £10.
Guernsey's Bus User Group said it was not sure why fares were rising so steeply but the island was still "lucky".
Group coordinator Fergus Dunlop said: "UK buses are extortionately expensive, and even Jersey is twice the price.
"We can examine these changes at the edges, but I don't think we're looking at some anti-bus move by the politicians here."
People have been invited to comment on the planned rises before 26 May.
Any comments should be emailed to passengertransport@gov.gg.
