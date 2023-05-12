Guernsey States should 'come together' - ex-deputy chief minister
The former deputy chief minister has urged the Guernsey's States to put personal grievances aside and work together.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby said she wants to see an end to the "us and them" culture in the States.
It comes after a debate in February proposing the introduction of a 5% goods and services tax (GST) by the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R).
It was met with resistance from a number of States members.
January and February also saw anti-GST protesters gathering outside the States building to demonstrate against the plan.
Deputy Soulsby told the BBC States members would have to "come together for the good of the island".
She had previously put forward a scheme which included cutting spending and taxing cruise ship emissions which collapsed.
'Draconian cuts'
Deputy Soulsby said: "I've been quite frustrated since the debate we had in February on the tax review.
"It feels very much that people are going to be punished because the debate didn't go the way P&R wanted and it feels very much that the community will suffer if we continue the way we are with draconian cuts."
She added: "We should be working to find a solution on revenue-raising measures. That's what we were trying to do in between January and February debates and that didn't go anywhere.
"I do think States members are fed up with this them and us.
"This tribalism isn't going to help."
