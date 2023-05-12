Guernsey lifeboat fleet gets trial vessel permanently
- Published
An inshore lifeboat that has been on trial since 2019 has joined Guernsey's lifesaving fleet permanently.
The Severn class vessel has been launched to more than 60 incidents during the last three years, the RNLI said.
The news was announced at the St Peter Port lifeboat station's annual general meeting on Thursday.
Matt Cridland of the RNLI said he was delighted it would remain at the station..
Mr Cridland, RNLI area lifesaving manager, added: "I'd like to thank all the volunteers at St Peter Port for their enthusiasm, dedication and commitment during this trial process, and look forward to seeing this newly placed asset continue to enhance the RNLI's lifesaving capabilities around the island."
The vessel was well suited to "manoeuvring around the island's navigational hazards and varying sea states, and enables the station to continue supporting Guernsey, and Sark and Herm", the RNLI said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.